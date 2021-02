PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – On this episode of the Miami Sports Pod Local 10 Sports anchors Will Manso and Clay Ferraro get into Jimmy Butler’s return to the Miami Heat and how it can impact the team’s rough start to the season.

They also talk about the NFL’s quarterback shuffle and how it could impact the Miami Dolphins in the Deshaun Watson sweepstakes.

SUBSCRIBE to the Miami Sports Pod - iTunes | Android