Tua Tagovailoa tries to not put focus on trade talks

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) looks to pass against the Las Vegas Raiders during an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2020, in Las Vegas. The Miami Dolphins need a good game Sunday to ensure they get to keep playing, and that's especially true for Tua Tagovailoa. Coach Brian Flores has benched Tagovailoa twice in the fourth quarter, including last week at Las Vegas, when backup quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick helped Miami overcome a pair of deficits in the final 10 minutes. (AP Photo/David Becker)

MIAMI – As the rumors swirl around the possibility of the Miami Dolphins making a play for Houston quarterback Deshaun Watson, the team’s current quarterback is hearing everything.

Tua Tagovailoa appeared on the Dan Patrick show on Monday.

Tagovailoa was asked about the possible trade rumors.

Tagovailoa said, “That’s something that I can’t control. I don’t have any control over those trade deals and whatnot. For me, my job is to help our team win games and help our offense contribute to the success of the team,”

Patrick joked that he was planning on buying a Tua Dolphins jersey, but he wanted to make sure that the Dolphins quarterback would still be there.

Tagovailoa laughed, “Honestly, I’m not too sure. Like I said, I can’t control things I can’t control. What I can do is continue to work hard.”

Patrick quipped that maybe he should buy a Tua Alabama jersey.

The Dolphins quarterback laughed.