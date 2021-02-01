Tua Tagovailoa tries to not put focus on trade talks

MIAMI – As the rumors swirl around the possibility of the Miami Dolphins making a play for Houston quarterback Deshaun Watson, the team’s current quarterback is hearing everything.
Tua Tagovailoa appeared on the Dan Patrick show on Monday.
Tagovailoa was asked about the possible trade rumors.
Tagovailoa said, “That’s something that I can’t control. I don’t have any control over those trade deals and whatnot. For me, my job is to help our team win games and help our offense contribute to the success of the team,”
Patrick joked that he was planning on buying a Tua Dolphins jersey, but he wanted to make sure that the Dolphins quarterback would still be there.
Tagovailoa laughed, “Honestly, I’m not too sure. Like I said, I can’t control things I can’t control. What I can do is continue to work hard.”
Patrick quipped that maybe he should buy a Tua Alabama jersey.
The Dolphins quarterback laughed.