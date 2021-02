The Latest: NWHL suspends season because of rise in COVID-19

Louisville head coach Jeff Walz directs his team against Wake Forest in the fourth quarter of an NCAA women's college basketball game in Winston-Salem, N.C., Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021. Louisville won 65-63. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

The National Women’s Hockey League has suspended the remainder of its season because of additional positive virus test results.

The NWHL announced the stunning move Wednesday on the eve of the semifinals that were scheduled to be televised nationally in the U.S. Two of the league’s six teams had already withdrawn from the tournament, with one citing several COVID-19 cases.

The league was hoping that playing in a quarantined bubble in Lake Placid, New York, and using saliva testing developed by Yale University would allow it to get through the season and playoffs and present the Isobel Cup. The pandemic also forced the cancellation of the remainder of the 2019-20 season.

The Southeastern Conference has announced the postponement of a pair of Tennessee women’s basketball games.

Both games were Top 25 matchups. No. 18 Tennessee’s game Thursday night at No. 24 Mississippi State and the rescheduled game with seventh-ranked Texas A&M game on Sunday have been postponed.

The league cited a combination of a positive test, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the Lady Vols’ program.

No makeup dates were immediately announced.

The Atlantic Coast Conference says Louisville’s men’s basketball game at Syracuse scheduled for Wednesday night has been postponed.

The league said the postponement was due to a positive COVID-19 test, quarantining and contact tracing within the Cardinals' program.

It’s the second postponement in three games for Louisville, which is due to visit No. 14 Virginia on Saturday. The Orange visit Clemson on Saturday.

