Beal scores 32, Wizards top reeling Heat 103-100

Bradley Beal of the Washington Wizards blocks a shot by Bam Adebayo of the Miami Heat during the second quarter at American Airlines Arena on February 03, 2021 in Miami, Florida.

MIAMI – Bradley Beal scored 32 points, and the Washington Wizards rallied from a 13-point, second-half deficit to beat the freefalling Miami Heat 103-100.

Deni Avdija added 13 for Washington, which pulled off this comeback just three nights after digging its way out of an 18-point hole to beat the Brooklyn Nets.

The Wizards — who had their season suspended for nearly two weeks because of virus issues in January — held Miami to 32 points in the game’s final 23 minutes.

Tyler Herro scored 20 points for Miami, which fell to 7-14 after making the NBA Finals last season.