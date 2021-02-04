56ºF

Ad

Sports

Beal scores 32, Wizards top reeling Heat 103-100

Associated Press

Tags: NBA, Heat, Miami Heat
Bradley Beal of the Washington Wizards blocks a shot by Bam Adebayo of the Miami Heat during the second quarter at American Airlines Arena on February 03, 2021 in Miami, Florida.
Bradley Beal of the Washington Wizards blocks a shot by Bam Adebayo of the Miami Heat during the second quarter at American Airlines Arena on February 03, 2021 in Miami, Florida. (2021 Getty Images)

MIAMI – Bradley Beal scored 32 points, and the Washington Wizards rallied from a 13-point, second-half deficit to beat the freefalling Miami Heat 103-100.

Deni Avdija added 13 for Washington, which pulled off this comeback just three nights after digging its way out of an 18-point hole to beat the Brooklyn Nets. 

The Wizards — who had their season suspended for nearly two weeks because of virus issues in January — held Miami to 32 points in the game’s final 23 minutes.

Tyler Herro scored 20 points for Miami, which fell to 7-14 after making the NBA Finals last season.

Copyright 2021 by The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.