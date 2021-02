(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

FILE - Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard (25) points and runs with the ball after intercepting a pass from Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (not shown) during an NFL football game in Miami Gardens, Fla., in this Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, file photo. Howard was selected Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, to The Associated Press All-Pro Team. (AP Photo/Doug Murray, File)

DAVIE, Fla. – Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard came in 3rd in voting for the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year award.

Aaron Donald of the Rams took home the award.

The honor was announced on Saturday night.

Pittsburgh’s TJ Watt finished second.

Howard led the NFL with 10 interceptions in 2020 and helped lead a Dolphins defense that transformed from one of the league’s worst in 2019 to one of the best in 2020.