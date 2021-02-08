Hurricanes’ Monday night basketball game against North Carolina postponed

The Miami Hurricanes and the Duke Blue Devils stand during the National Anthem prior to the game at Watsco Center on February 01, 2021 in Miami, Florida.

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – The Miami Hurricanes Men’s Basketball Team will not be playing as scheduled on Monday night.

The Atlantic Coast Conference announced Monday afternoon that the Hurricanes game against North Carolina would be postponed.

According to a release from the ACC, “The postponement follows a meeting of personnel from both schools, who mutually concluded the game could not move forward today.”

A replacement day and time has not been announced.

It’s been a tough year for Jim Larranaga’s Canes. They hold a 7-11 record, including a lowly 3-10 mark in conference matchups.

Miami’s next scheduled game is on Sunday at Notre Dame.