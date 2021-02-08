76ºF

LIVE UPDATES: Brady, Gronkowski hook up for TD to give Buccaneers lead over Chiefs after 1st quarter

Keith Dunlap, Digital Content Team, Graham Media Group

Tyreek Hill #10 of the Kansas City Chiefs fails to make a catch in the first quarter against Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox)
TAMPA, Fla. – It was a good first quarter for the Tampa Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV, who took a 7-3 lead over the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs heading into the second quarter.

The Chiefs opened the scoring with 5:10 left in the first quarter on a 49-yard field goal by Harrison Butker.

But Tampa Bay answered, driving 75 yards down the field and taking a 7-3 lead with 37 seconds left in the first quarter on an 8-yard touchdown pass from Tom Brady to Rob Gronkowski.

In his 10th Super Bowl, it was the first time Brady led a touchdown drive in the first quarter in any of those previous Super Bowl appearances.

