Bobrovsky shines as Panthers edge Red Wings 2-1

SUNRISE, Fla. – Sergei Bobrovsky made 31 saves, and Patric Hornqvist was credited with the eventual winning goal when a shot bounced off his shoulder and into the net as the Florida Panthers beat the Detroit Red Wings 2-1.

Bobrovsky improved to 4-0-1 on the young season.

Alex Wennberg also scored for the Panthers, the second consecutive game with a goal for the former first round pick.

Hornqvist was credited with a power-play goal, his sixth goal of the season, when a shot by Aaron Ekblad deflected off his shoulder and over the head of Thomas Greiss at 8:04 of the second period. Hornqvist also had an assist.

Filip Zadina scored for the Red Wings. Greiss stopped 20 shots in his eighth straight appearance.