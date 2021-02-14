Heat win streak snapped by red-hot Jazz, 112-94

Tyler Herro of the Miami Heat drives past Donovan Mitchell of the Utah Jazz during a game at Vivint Smart Home Arena on February 13, 2021 in Salt Lake City, Utah.

SALT LAKE CITY – Donovan Mitchell scored 26 points to lead the Utah Jazz to a 112-94 victory over the Miami Heat, their seventh consecutive win.

Bojan Bogdanovic added 19 points and Rudy Gobert had 16 points, 12 rebounds, and three blocks for the Jazz.

Utah (22-5) has won 18 of its last 19 games since a 4-4 start.

Kendrick Nunn scored 20 points for Miami. Jimmy Butler added 15 points, eight rebounds and five assists.

Bam Adebayo chipped in 14 points, 10 rebounds and six assists.

The Heat had their four-game winning streak snapped.