Jimmy Butler of the Miami Heat handles the ball defended by Terance Mann of the LA Clippers at Staples Center on February 15, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.

LOS ANGELES – Marcus Morris had season highs of 32 points and six 3-pointers, and the Los Angeles Clippers beat the Miami Heat 125-118 for their fourth straight victory.

The Clippers won without Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, who were out for the second straight night because of injuries.

Jimmy Butler had 30 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists for the Heat, who fell to 4-9 on the road.

Ivica Zubac added 22 points for the Clippers, and Lou Williams had 18 points and 10 assists.