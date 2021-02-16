Panthers close in on Central-leading Lightning with 6-4 win

Patric Hornqvist of the Florida Panthers is congratulated by his teammates after scoring the game winning goal in the shootout against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena on January 26, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio.

TAMPA, Fla. – Jonathan Huberdeau scored and led a balanced attack that included goals from six players, and the Florida Panthers gained on Central Division-leading Tampa Bay with a 6-4 victory over the Lightning.

Aleksander Barkov, Anton Stralman, Owen Tipppett, Anthony Duclair and Frank Vatrano also scored for Florida, which recorded its first win in Tampa Bay since March 26. 2016, a span of eight games.

Chris Driedger finished with 27 saves for the Panthers, improving his record to 4-1-1.

Alex Volkov scored twice for Tampa Bay, which had its six-game home winning streak halted.

Steven Stamkos and Tyler Johnson also scored for the Lightning. Curtis McElhinney made 15 saves in his second start of the season.