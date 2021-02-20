Patric Hornqvist scores twice, Panthers rout Red Wings 7-2

DETROIT – Patric Hornqvist scored in the first and third periods to help the Florida Panthers start and finish strong in a 7-2 victory over the the Detroit Red Wings on Friday night.
Juho Lammikko and MacKenzie Weegar had goals on consecutive shots in the opening period and Hornqvist made it 3-0 in a four-shot stretch that doomed Detroit’s team that is averaging an NHL-low 1.9 goals a game.
Florida’s Chris Driedger made 30 saves, including a spectacular stop to deny Darren Helm from scoring in the second period.
The Central Division-leading Panthers matched a season high with three straight victories, giving them an 11-2-2 record through 15 games.