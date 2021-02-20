Patric Hornqvist scores twice, Panthers rout Red Wings 7-2

Patric Hornqvist #70 of the Florida Panthers celebrates his second goal of the game in the third period with teammates while playing the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena on February 19, 2021 in Detroit, Michigan.

DETROIT – Patric Hornqvist scored in the first and third periods to help the Florida Panthers start and finish strong in a 7-2 victory over the the Detroit Red Wings on Friday night.

Juho Lammikko and MacKenzie Weegar had goals on consecutive shots in the opening period and Hornqvist made it 3-0 in a four-shot stretch that doomed Detroit’s team that is averaging an NHL-low 1.9 goals a game.

Florida’s Chris Driedger made 30 saves, including a spectacular stop to deny Darren Helm from scoring in the second period.

The Central Division-leading Panthers matched a season high with three straight victories, giving them an 11-2-2 record through 15 games.