Red Wings hold off Panthers 2-1 after Brome’s 1st NHL goal

Mathias Brome of the Detroit Red Wings celebrates his first career NHL goal during the second period in front of Sergei Bobrovsky of the Florida Panthers at Little Caesars Arena on February 20, 2021 in Detroit, Michigan.

DETROIT – Mathias Brome scored his first NHL goal late in the second period, and the Detroit Red Wings held on for a 2-1 victory over the Florida Panthers.

Patrik Nemeth also scored his first goal of the season for the Red Wings, who won for only the second time in seven games.

Detroit rebounded from a 7-2 loss to the Panthers the previous night.

Alex Wennberg scored for Florida in the first period, but the Panthers allowed two goals in the second.

Goaltender Jonathan Bernier was strong in net for Detroit, stopping 38 shots on goal.