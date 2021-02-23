Ekblad, Yandle lift Panthers over struggling Stars 3-1

Ty Dellandrea of the Dallas Stars defends against Keith Yandle of the Florida Panthers as he circles behind the net with the puck during first period action at the BB&T Center on February 22, 2021 in Sunrise, Florida.

SUNRISE, Fla. – Aaron Ekblad and Keith Yandle scored, Chris Driedger made 24 saves and the Florida Panthers beat the slumping, rusty Dallas Stars 3-1.

Aleksander Barkov scored an empty-net goal to seal the Panthers’ sixth win in eight games.

Florida dominated the middle twenty minutes, outshooting the Stars 29-4 and scoring the only two goals of the second period.

Blake Comeau scored for Dallas, and goalie Anton Khudobin stood on his head, stopping 49 of 51 shots.

The Stars lost their sixth in a row and eighth of nine overall while playing their first game since Feb. 13 due to the weather conditions in Dallas.

Dallas’ season was twice interrupted — first by a coronavirus outbreak in training camp and then by last week’s winter storm in Texas.