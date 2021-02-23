Heat pull away to beat Thunder 108-94 in finale of road trip

OKLAHOMA CITY – Duncan Robinson scored 22 points and made six 3-pointers, leading the Miami Heat to a 108-94 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder in the finale of their seven-game road trip.
Kendrick Nunn added 20 points and nine assists, Bam Adebayo had 19 points and 13 rebounds, and they hooked up on an alley-oop dunk during Miami’s 15-0 run to start the fourth quarter.
Robinson ended it with a 3-pointer that gave the Heat a 94-77 lead midway through the final period.
Miami won the final three games of the trip to finish 4-3.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 27 points for the Thunder.