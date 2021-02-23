Heat pull away to beat Thunder 108-94 in finale of road trip

Head coach Erik Spoelstra of the Miami Heat reacts against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second quarter at American Airlines Arena on January 04, 2021 in Miami, Florida.

OKLAHOMA CITY – Duncan Robinson scored 22 points and made six 3-pointers, leading the Miami Heat to a 108-94 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder in the finale of their seven-game road trip.

Kendrick Nunn added 20 points and nine assists, Bam Adebayo had 19 points and 13 rebounds, and they hooked up on an alley-oop dunk during Miami’s 15-0 run to start the fourth quarter.

Robinson ended it with a 3-pointer that gave the Heat a 94-77 lead midway through the final period.

Miami won the final three games of the trip to finish 4-3.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 27 points for the Thunder.