Tiger Woods in surgery after California car crash

Golf legend Tiger Woods has been taken to a hospital for surgery after a one-car rollover crash in California, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and Woods’ agent confirmed.

Investigators say the “jaws of life” were used to get Woods, 45, out of the wreck.

“Tiger Woods was in a single-car accident this morning in California where he suffered multiple leg injuries. He is currently in surgery and we thank you for your privacy and support,” Woods’ agent Mark Steinberg said in a statement.

The vehicle “sustained major damage,” the sheriff’s office posted in a message on Twitter.

This morning @LMTLASD responded to a roll-over collision in which @TigerWoods was injured. Please see our statement... pic.twitter.com/cSWOxKZC1w — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) February 23, 2021

A KABC-TV helicopter over the scene of Woods’ accident showed a car on its side with the front end heavily damaged. Airbags appeared to be deployed. The wreckage appeared to be just off the side of a road on a hillside.

The crash occurred shortly before 7:15 a.m. local time Tuesday on the border of Rolling Hills Estates and Rancho Palos Verdes, LA County officials said.

Ad

Woods, who lives on Florida’s Jupiter Island, just north of Palm Beach County, has been sidelined from competition recently after undergoing back surgery.

According to Golf Digest, Woods was “in California for a two-day content shoot with Golf Digest/GOLFTV after serving as host for the PGA Tour’s Genesis Invitational over the weekend.”

Pictures on social media showed Woods on the course with former Miami Heat star Dwyane Wade on Monday.

According to Golf Digest, the TV shoot involved on-course lessons for celebrities, such as Wade and actor David Spade. Woods did not play.

The 15-time major champion last played Dec. 20 in the PNC Championship with his 11-year-old son, Charlie. He had a fifth surgery on his back, a microdiscectomy, two days before Christmas and gave no indication when he would return. The Masters is April 8-11 and when asked if he would be there during the CBS telecast, Woods replied, “God, I hope so.”

Ad

This is the third time Woods has been involved in a car investigation. The most notorious was the early morning after Thanksgiving in 2009, when his SUV ran over a fire hydrant and hit a tree. That was the start of shocking revelations that he had been cheating on his wife with multiple women. Woods lost major corporate sponsorship, went to a rehabilitation clinic in Mississippi and did not return to golf for five months.

In May 2017, Florida police found him asleep behind the wheel of a car parked awkwardly on the side of the road. He was arrested on a DUI charge and said later he had an unexpected reaction to prescription medicine his back pain. Woods later pleaded guilty to reckless driving and checked into a clinic to get help with prescription medication and a sleep disorder.

This is a breaking news story. Check back and watch Local 10 for updates. Information from the Associated Press supplemented this report.

Ad

Click here to get breaking news updates sent straight to your email inbox.