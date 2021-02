Frank Vatrano of the Florida Panthers looks to pass the puck while being defended by Mark Pysyk of the Dallas Stars at the BB&T Center on February 22, 2021 in Sunrise, Florida.

SUNRISE, Fla. – Frank Vatrano scored the go-ahead goal with 3:10 remaining and the Florida Panthers stunned the Dallas Stars 3-2 with a late comeback.

Aleksander Barkov and Anton Stralman also scored in the final 6 1/2 minutes as the Panthers overcame a 2-0 deficit.

Sergei Bobrovsky made 37 saves.

Joe Pavelski and Jamie Benn had the goals for Dallas. Rookie netminder Jake Oettinger stopped 32 shots.

Florida scored three times in 3:11 after a nine-minute delay to repair a section of the boards.