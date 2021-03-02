Trocheck, Necas ruin Panthers latest comeback, Hurricanes win 3-2 in OT

Goaltender Chris Driedger of the Florida Panthers watches a replay after making a save against the Dallas Stars at the BB&T Center on February 22, 2021 in Sunrise, Florida.

SUNRISE, Fla. – Martin Necas scored 1:59 into overtime and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Florida Panthers 3-2 on Monday night.

Brett Pesce and Vincent Trochek also scored for the Hurricanes, who won their second straight at Florida.

Alex Nedeljkovic had a career-high 44 saves.

Frank Vatrano and Eetu Loustarinen scored in the third period to give Florida the lead, and Chris Driedger finished with 24 saves.

The Panthers have lost three of four. It was also the first time this season that Florida has lost consecutive games; they had been 6-0-0 following a defeat.