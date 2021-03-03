Iguana on the field interrupts FIU baseball game

If you live in South Florida, you’ve probably seen iguanas running around in your yard before. But it’s hard to remember seeing one at a baseball game.
At least, that was before Sunday’s game at FIU.
AJ Ricketts was on the play-by-play call and he joined Local 10 to discuss the “iguana interruption.”
Also - an ‘iguana delay’ today 😄 Official time of delay - one minute, twenty seven seconds. Because Miami https://t.co/tzE4DdSxqs pic.twitter.com/RoXLLHO7Lj— AJ Ricketts (@AJRicketts) February 28, 2021