Ekblad’s four points leads Panthers over Predators 5-4

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Aaron Ekblad had two goals and two assists to lead the Florida Panthers to a 5-4 victory over the Nashville Predators.

Carter Verhaeghe, Mason Marchment and Jonathan Huberdeau also scored for Florida, which snapped a two-game losing streak.

Aleksander Barkov had three assists and Sergei Bobrovsky made 31 saves for the Panthers.

Mattias Ekholm, Filip Forsberg, Colton Sissons and Ryan Johansen scored for Nashville, which has lost two straight.

Viktor Arvidsson had three assists and Pekka Rinne stopped 33 shots.