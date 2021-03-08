AP source: Blake Griffin agrees to deal with Nets

FILE - Detroit Pistons forward Blake Griffin plays during overtime of of an NBA basketball game in Detroit, in this Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, file photo. Griffin's time in Detroit is over, another significant step in a rebuilding process that has the Pistons at the bottom of the Eastern Conference. The veteran forward and the Pistons have agreed to a contract buyout, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Friday, March 5, 2021, because the move was not yet official. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)

NEW YORK – Blake Griffin has agreed to sign with the Brooklyn Nets, a person with knowledge of the details said Sunday.

Griffin became a free agent Friday when the former All-Star completed a buyout agreement with the Detroit Pistons. He cleared waivers Sunday and was eligible to sign with any team.

He decided to join All-Stars Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden in Brooklyn, the person told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because there was no announcement.

ESPN first reported Griffin's plans.

The 31-year-old Griffin is a six-time All-Star who has averaged 21.4 points and 8.7 rebounds since being the No. 1 pick in the 2009 draft.