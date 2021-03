(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo dunks over Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) and guard Kyrie Irving (11) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

MIAMI – The Miami Heat will open play after the All-Star break shorthanded.

The team announced Wednesday that Bam Adebayo and Avery Bradley will both be out for the team’s game against the Orlando Magic.

Adebayo is dealing with a sore knee that kept him out of the team’s 103-93 win at New Orleans.

Bradley has a calf issue.

The Heat have an 18-18 record at the All-Star break.

The defending Eastern Conference Champions are currently 6th in the Eastern Conference standings.