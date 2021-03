Sergei Bobrovsky of the Florida Panthers blocks a shot by Max Domi of the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena on January 26, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio.

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Sergei Bobrovsky made 38 saves and the Florida Panthers beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-2.

Patric Hornqvist and Owen Tippett had power-play goals in the second period for the Panthers, and Juho Lammikko and Carter Verhaeghe also scored for Florida, which has won three of four.

Michael Del Zotto and Oliver Bjorkstrand had goals for the Blue Jackets, and Joonas Korpisalo stopped 29 shots.

Columbus has lost five of seven.