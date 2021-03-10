Dolphins release veteran linebacker Kyle Van Noy

Kyle Van Noy of the Miami Dolphins waves to the fans after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals 19-7 at Hard Rock Stadium on December 06, 2020 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

DAVIE, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins are moving on from linebacker Kyle Van Noy.

On Wednesday the team announced it was releasing Van Noy, just one year after signing the 29-year-old to a four-year, $51 million deal.

Miami had reportedly been searching for a trade partner in hopes of unloading Van Noy, but apparently those efforts proved to be futile.

Van Noy played 14 games for the Dolphins last season, finishing with 69 tackles, six sacks and two forced fumbles.

The former second-round pick of the Detroit Lions in 2014 will hit free agency for the second consecutive offseason.