Barkov’s short-handed goal leads first place Panthers over Blackhawks

Jonathan Huberdeau celebrates his third period goal with Aleksander Barkov of the Florida Panthers against the Chicago Blackhawks at the BB&T Center on January 17, 2021 in Sunrise, Florida.

SUNRISE, Fla. – Aleksander Barkov scored a tiebreaking short-handed goal in the third period, and the Florida Panthers beat the slumping Chicago Blackhawks 6-3.

Barkov poked in a loose puck from right in front with 6:34 left.

It was the Panthers’ first short-handed goal this season.

Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 26 shots and won his sixth straight start.

Down 3-1, the Panthers scored five unanswered goals to win their fourth straight game.

Patrick Kane, Philipp Kurashev and Brandon Hagel scored for the Blackhawks, who lost for the fourth time in five games.

Kevin Lankinen made 30 saves.