From drones to your phone, here’s how Marlins plan to keep you safe at games

MIAMI – If you’re coming to a Marlins game this season, plan to use your phone a lot.

From buying tickets to parking and even food, officials want pretty much everything to be done on your phone.

It’s all in hopes to eliminate high-touch exchanges for safety during the COVID-19 pandemic. That means some other restrictions: no bags except for specific examples like diaper bags.

And keep your eye on the sky. A drone will fly around to disinfect seats.

The number of fans at Marlins Park will be limited to about 25% capacity, or a little more than 9,000 people, for Opening Day on April 1.

The hope is that number could grow as progress is made in dealing with the pandemic.