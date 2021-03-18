photo
75º

Sports

From drones to your phone, here’s how Marlins plan to keep you safe at games

Clay Ferraro
, Sports Reporter

Tags: 
Marlins
,
MLB

MIAMI – If you’re coming to a Marlins game this season, plan to use your phone a lot.

From buying tickets to parking and even food, officials want pretty much everything to be done on your phone.

It’s all in hopes to eliminate high-touch exchanges for safety during the COVID-19 pandemic. That means some other restrictions: no bags except for specific examples like diaper bags.

And keep your eye on the sky. A drone will fly around to disinfect seats.

The number of fans at Marlins Park will be limited to about 25% capacity, or a little more than 9,000 people, for Opening Day on April 1.

The hope is that number could grow as progress is made in dealing with the pandemic.

Copyright 2021 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author: