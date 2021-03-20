Dolphins reportedly cut newly acquired Wilson

Isaiah Wilson of the Tennessee Titans participates in warmups prior to a game against the Indianapolis Colts at Nissan Stadium on November 12, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee.

MIAMI, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins are releasing former first-round pick Isaiah Wilson just eleven days after acquiring him from the Tennessee Titans in a trade, according to multiple reports.

NFL Media says Wilson was hours late for his physical, showed up late for his COVID-19 onboarding process, and didn’t show up after committing to voluntary workouts.

The trade sending the offensive lineman to Miami was made official on March 17 after being agreed to on March 9. The Titans drafted Wilson in the first round of the 2020 draft (29th overall), but he was suspended for part of the season and spent part of the year on the non-football injury list.

Wilson was arrested and charged with DUI in September.