Holiday’s 3-pointers in OT help Pacers to win over Heat

MIAMI – Justin Holiday scored 15 points and hit consecutive 3-pointers in overtime to lead the Indiana Pacers to a 109-106 victory over the Miami Heat.

Myles Turner finished with 16 points and five blocks. Doug McDermott scored 15 points and Domantas Sabonis had 17 points and 11 rebounds for the Pacers, who swept their two-game series in Miami.

The Pacers erased a 103-98 Heat lead on Holliday’s conversions from beyond the arc.

Malcolm Brogdon added another 3-pointer, increasing Indiana’s lead to 107-103.

Miami rallied from a 94-87 deficit in the final 4:26 of regulation and tied it at 98 on Jimmy Butler’s first of two free with throws with 15 seconds remaining. Butler missed the second attempt.