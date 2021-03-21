Tyler Johnson breaks tie, Lightning beat Panthers 5-3

The Tampa Bay Lightning celebrate a goal by Tyler Johnson for his second of the period at 19:48 of the second period against the Florida Panthers at the BB&T Center on February 13, 2021 in Sunrise, Florida.

TAMPA, Fla. – Tyler Johnson broke a tie on a power play midway through the third period to help the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Florida Panthers 5-3 on Sunday.

Yanni Gourde and Brayden Point each had a goal and an assist, Alex Killorn and Mathieu Joseph also scored, and Curtis McElhinney stopped 29 shots to improve to 3-3 1.

The Lightning opened a four-point lead over Florida in the Central Division standings.

Patric Hornqvist, Carter Verhaeghe and Gustav Forsling scored for Florida, Aleksander Barkov had two assists, and Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 19 shots.

Johnson drove down to tap in pass from Gourde to make it 4-3.

Point added an empty-netter with 14.3 seconds left.