DAVIE, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins have picked up another linebacker.

The team announced on Monday that they have agreed to a contract with Duke Riley, an unrestricted free agent from Philadelphia.

Riley has played 57 games in his career, with 24 starts.

He has 132 career tackles.

Riley also played special teams with 27 career special teams stops.

He was drafted in 2017 in the 3rd round by the Atlanta Falcons.