Kieran Gibbs signs with Beckham’s under-investigation Inter Miami

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – David Beckham’s under-investigation Inter Miami has signed 31-year-old left back Kieran Gibbs to a 2 1/2-season contract that starts July 1 after the expiration of his deal with West Bromwich Albion of England’s Premier League.

Gibbs has appeared in 10 league matches this season and 11 overall for West Brom.

He joined the Baggies for the 2017-18 season after playing for Arsenal from 2006-07. He spent part of 2007-08 on loan to Norwich.

Major League Soccer said on March 5 it is investigating whether Inter Miami violated salary budget and roster guidelines by its signing of French midfielder Blaise Matuidi.