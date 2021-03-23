New Dolphins receiver Will Fuller ‘super excited’ to arrive in South Florida and work with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa

Will Fuller of the Houston Texans plays against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on October 18, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee.

DAVIE, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins made a solid addition to the team’s wide receiving corps last week.

The Fins inked speedy playmaker Will Fuller V to a one-year deal that could be worth up to $13.6 million with built-in incentives, according to NFL Network.

“I’m super excited to be here in Miami,” Fuller said Tuesday. “I feel like I wanted to take a one-year (deal) just to prove my worth in the league.”

Fuller, 26, is known for his blazing speed as much as for his injury woes.

Last season, Fuller averaged an impressive 11.7 yards per target with the Houston Texans, which led the NFL among pass catchers with at least 60 targets.

“I think my tape speaks for itself,” he said. “I’m a vertical threat. I can also do more things underneath. I think I bring an element to the Dolphins offense that can help other guys out and help this team continue to get better and help them to win. Whatever I can do to help this team win, whatever they ask of me, I’m going to do.”

Ad

One thing the Dolphins are surely going to ask of Fuller is that he stays healthy, or at least as much as he can control.

Fuller has never played a full 16-game schedule despite being in the league for five years.

Over the past four seasons, Fuller has played 10, seven, 11 and 11 games, respectively.

“I’ve had my fair share of injuries and I’ve been working really hard,” he said. “I just want to prove to the NFL, and to the Dolphins for taking a chance on me, that I’m a player that they would love to have long term.”

The 2016 first-round pick also expressed excitement to join Miami’s offense and work with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

Fuller said he’s currently finishing up his offseason workout program in Houston but he’s anxious to make the trip to South Florida and begin training with Tua.

“I’m looking forward to getting off to Miami as soon as possible,” Fuller said. “I’ve already spoken with (Tua) on the phone and texted with him. We’re setting things up to go over there in Miami and throw, so I’m excited about that.”