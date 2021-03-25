Heat trade for sharpshooting big man Nemanja Bjelica

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Sacramento Kings forward Nemanja Bjelica (88) reacts after a 3-pointer against the Phoenix Suns in this Jan. 7, 2020, file photo.

MIAMI – The Miami Heat made their first deal of NBA trade deadline day a little before 1 p.m. Thursday, acquiring Sacramento’s Nemanja Bjelica in exchange for Chris Silva and Moe Harkless, according to multiple reports.

The 6-foot-11 Bjelica averaged 11.5 points per game on 42% 3-point shooting in 2019-20 but has seen those numbers drop after falling out of the starting lineup this season.

This year he’s averaged 7.2 points on 29% beyond the arc.

The deal comes as Heat fans await word on potential bigger moves.