Ekblad’s goal in OT gives Panthers 4-3 win over Stars

Associated Press

NHL
Panthers
Florida Panthers
Sergei Bobrovsky of the Florida Panthers makes a save against the Chicago Blackhawks at the United Center on March 25, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. (2021 Getty Images)

DALLAS – Aaron Ekblad scored with 9.3 seconds left in overtime after his apparent winner moments earlier was wiped out by a replay review, and the Florida Panthers beat the Dallas Stars 4-3.

Carter Verhaeghe got the Panthers to overtime with a hat trick and they snapped a three-game losing streak that marked their longest of the season.

Sergei Bobrovsky made 31 saves in the first of back-to-back games between the teams in Dallas.

Denis Gurianov, John Klingberg and Joel L’Esperance scored for the Stars, who were coming off Thursday’s victory over NHL-leading Tampa Bay but haven’t won consecutive games since opening the season 4-0-0.

Anton Khudobin stopped 24 shots in his third straight loss.

