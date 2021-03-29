Miami Sports Pod: Wild week for the Heat and Dolphins, and looking ahead to the Marlins season

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – On the latest Miami Sports Pod, Local 10′s Will Manso and Clay Ferraro discuss an extremely busy week for both the Miami Heat and Miami Dolphins.

The Heat made a big splash at the trade deadline, acquiring All-Star guard Victor Oladipo and veteran forward Nemanja Bjelica in hopes of gearing up for another run at the NBA Finals.

The Dolphins meanwhile continued to do what they do best, wheeling and dealing draft picks. Miami moved down from No. 3 to No. 6, picking up another future first-round pick in the process.

