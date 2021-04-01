Heat turns up defensive pressure in 92-87 win at Indiana

Jimmy Butler of the Miami Heat defends Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers during the third quarter at American Airlines Arena on March 19, 2021 in Miami, Florida.

INDIANAPOLIS – Duncan Robinson and Jimmy Butler helped Miami rally from a 13-point first-half deficit by spurring a decisive eight-point fourth-quarter run to give the Heat a 92-87 victory over the Indiana Pacers.

Robinson finished with 20 points and Butler added 18 as Miami avoided getting swept in the three-game season series with the Pacers.

The Heat have won two straight since ending a four-game losing streak.

Indiana was led by Myles Turner with 15 points and Caris LeVert and Doug McDermott, who each had 14.

The Pacers have lost two straight overall and seven of their last eight at home.