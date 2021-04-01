PLAY BALL! Miami Marlins 2021 season preview, prediction and special Miami Sports Pod

A general view of the loanDepot logo on the scoreboards during a press conference to the media to announce loanDepot as the exclusive naming rights partner for loanDepot park, formerly known as Marlins Park on March 31, 2021 in Miami, Florida.

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – It’s my favorite sports day of the year, Opening Day!

For the Marlins that means an opener at the newly named loanDepot park against the Rays.

New ballpark name aside, a lot of the familiar faces from Miami’s unlikely 2020 playoff run return. Can they do it again?

The outside expectations are that this team can’t hang around over the course of a 162 game season.

From within, this team is beaming with confidence from last year’s experience and they’re ready to prove all the doubters wrong.

I detail all the positions and questions surrounding the Marlins in this preview podcast.

As for my record prediction for the team? I had hit spot on or within a game for three straight seasons before missing badly on last year’s prediction.

I think this team can hang around and make it a lot of fun to watch.

In the end, I’ll say the Marlins finish 79-83.

Please listen to why I made this prediction and hit me up with any questions or feedback at @willmansowplg on Twitter.

Enjoy the season!

