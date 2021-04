Kelly Oubre Jr. of the Golden State Warriors defends Victor Oladipo of the Miami Heat during the second half of the game at the American Airlines Arena on April 1, 2021 in Miami, Florida.

MIAMI – Victor Oladipo finally made his Miami debut, and the Heat ensured it was a memorable one.

Jimmy Butler scored 22 points, Duncan Robinson scored 21 and the Heat held off the Golden State Warriors 116-109 to win their third straight outing and move back over the .500 mark at 25-24.

Stephen Curry finished with 36 points and 11 rebounds for the Warriors.

Golden State also received 23 from Andrew Wiggins and a 16-point, 10-rebound, eight-assist night from Draymond Green.