Panthers win fourth straight, top Red Wings 3-2 in OT

Keith Yandle of the Florida Panthers celebrate a win over the Detroit Red Wings at the BB&T Center on March 30, 2021 in Sunrise, Florida.

SUNRISE, Fla. – Alex Wennberg scored the winning goal in overtime and the Florida Panthers beat the Detroit Red Wings 3-2.

Frank Vatrano had a goal and an assist and Noel Acciari also scored a goal for the Panthers.

Chris Driedger made 25 saves.

Carter Verhaeghe recorded two assists and the Panthers have won four straight games.

Anthony Mantha and Adam Erne scored goals for the Red Wings.

Thomas Greiss stopped 33 shots. Patrik Nemeth had two assists.

The Red Wings lost their sixth consecutive road game.