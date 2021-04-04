Heat continue home dominance over Cavaliers with 115-101 win

Duncan Robinson of the Miami Heat reacts after hitting a basket against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on March 29, 2021 in New York City.

Duncan Robinson scored 18 points on 6-of9 3-point shooting and the Miami Heat continued their home dominance over the Cleveland Cavaliers with a 1105-101 victory Saturday night.

Bam Adebayo finished with 18 points and 11 rebounds, Trevor Arriza scored 15 points and Jimmy Butler had 15 points and 11 assists for Miami.

The win was the 20th straight for the Heat against the Cavaliers in Miami.

The Heat finished with 30 assists, including 13 in the first quarter.

Robinson hit his first four 3-pointers as Miami shot 10-of-21 from long range in the first half and led 67-54 at halftime.