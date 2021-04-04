photo
Marlins rally for 1st win of season, beat Rays 12-7

Associated Press

Jazz Chisholm of the Miami Marlins dives into third base on a triple in the seventh inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at loanDepot park on April 02, 2021 in Miami, Florida. (2021 Getty Images)

MIAMI – The Miami Marlins beat the Tampa Bay Rays for the first time in three years with a 12-7 victory on Saturday night.

After seven straight losses to the American League champions, the Marlins broke loose with 14 hits.

They beat their in-state rivals for the first time since July 21, 2018.

It was also Miami’s first win this season.

The Marlins trailed 6-4 after 4 1/2 innings but tied the game in the fifth.

Miami went ahead with three runs in both the seventh and eighth.

The Rays finished with nine hits.

