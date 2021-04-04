Marlins rally for 1st win of season, beat Rays 12-7

MIAMI – The Miami Marlins beat the Tampa Bay Rays for the first time in three years with a 12-7 victory on Saturday night.
After seven straight losses to the American League champions, the Marlins broke loose with 14 hits.
They beat their in-state rivals for the first time since July 21, 2018.
It was also Miami’s first win this season.
The Marlins trailed 6-4 after 4 1/2 innings but tied the game in the fifth.
Miami went ahead with three runs in both the seventh and eighth.
The Rays finished with nine hits.