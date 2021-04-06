Molina’s early double, Cardinals pitching stops Marlins 4-1

Yadier Molina of the St. Louis Cardinals hits a double in the first inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park on April 5, 2021 in Miami, Florida.

MIAMI – Yadier Molina hit a bases-loaded double during a three-run first inning, Daniel Ponce de Leon and the St. Louis bullpen protected the lead, and the Cardinals beat the Miami Marlins 4-1.

Molina drove in two runs with his 382nd double, moving past Johnny Bench for eighth place on the career list among catchers.

Ponce de Leon allowed one run and three hits in five innings.

The right-hander struck out three, walked one and hit Starling Marte twice.

St. Louis got a perfect sixth from Jordan Hicks and two scoreless innings from Giovanni Gallegos.

Alex Reyes closed it with a scoreless ninth for his first save.