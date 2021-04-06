Report: Miami Heat sign free-agent center Dewayne Dedmon

Dewayne Dedmon of the Orlando Magic looks on before the game against the Miami Heat at the American Airlines Arena on April 10, 2016 in Miami, Florida.

MIAMI – The Miami Heat are adding a big man to their rotation, filling a known void as the team prepares to make another postseason run.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Heat are signing free agent center Dewayne Dedmon.

The 7-foot big man has not played since last season, when he was a member of the Atlanta Hawks.

He averaged 8.1 points and 8.2 rebounds for Atlanta before the season was shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

For his career, Dedmon has logged 6.4 points and 6.0 rebounds per game, shooting 51.6 percent from the field.

The 31-year-old is a solid defender that blocks shots, rebounds well and can stretch the floor offensively, shooting 33 percent from beyond the arc during his career.

His shooting prowess has declined significantly in recent years, however. Dedmon hasn’t shot higher than 50 percent from the field since the 2017-18 season.