Brooks, Grizzlies end another Heat win streak, 124-112

MIAMI – Dillon Brooks scored 28 points on 10-for-16 shooting and the Memphis Grizzlies ended another Miami winning streak, beating the Heat 124-112.

Jonas Valanciunas had 20 points and 10 rebounds, Kyle Anderson finished with 19 points and Desmond Bane added 15 points for the Grizzlies, who won their third straight.

Jimmy Butler had 28 points and Bam Adebayo scored 18 points for the Heat, who had won their past four.

Three weeks ago, Memphis stalled another Miami win streak at five.

Victor Oladipo, in his third game since joining the Heat in a trade with Houston, scored 16 points.