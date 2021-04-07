Staal scores twice, Hurricanes rally past Panthers 5-2

RALEIGH, N.C. – Jordan Staal scored twice, and the Carolina Hurricanes rallied with four goals in the third period to beat the Florida Panthers 5-2.
Vincent Trocheck scored a power-play goal against his former team and assisted on Dougie Hamilton’s tying goal early in the third, also on the power play.
Jesper Fast had a late goal for Carolina, and Sebastian Aho had three assists.
Aleksander Barkov scored both goals for the Panthers, whose six-game winning streak — the longest active run in the league — was snapped.
The Panthers had been 18-0-1 when leading after two periods.
Staal put the Hurricanes ahead with 11:08 remaining.