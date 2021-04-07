Staal scores twice, Hurricanes rally past Panthers 5-2

Sergei Bobrovsky of the Florida Panthers tries to keep his balance in the crease against the Chicago Blackhawks at the United Center on March 25, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois.

RALEIGH, N.C. – Jordan Staal scored twice, and the Carolina Hurricanes rallied with four goals in the third period to beat the Florida Panthers 5-2.

Vincent Trocheck scored a power-play goal against his former team and assisted on Dougie Hamilton’s tying goal early in the third, also on the power play.

Jesper Fast had a late goal for Carolina, and Sebastian Aho had three assists.

Aleksander Barkov scored both goals for the Panthers, whose six-game winning streak — the longest active run in the league — was snapped.

The Panthers had been 18-0-1 when leading after two periods.

Staal put the Hurricanes ahead with 11:08 remaining.