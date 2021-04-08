Home cooking: Mets win Citi opener vs Marlins on bizarre HBP

Michael Conforto of the New York Mets celebrates after being hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to force in the winning run in the bottom of the ninth inning against the Miami Marlins at Citi Field on April 08, 2021 in New York City.

Jeff McNeil launched a tying homer in the on his 29th birthday and the New York Mets were handed the winning run on a disputed hit by pitch for a bizarre 3-2 victory over Miami in their home opener.

With the bases loaded and one out, Michael Conforto appeared to stick out his right elbow pad just enough to get it grazed by a 1-2 breaking ball from Anthony Bass that looked to be in the strike zone.

Plate umpire Ron Kulpa ruled Conforto was plunked, and the Mets celebrated a comeback win.

A quick replay review upheld the ruling, but afterward Kulpa acknowledged he blew the call.

The Marlins are now 1-6 on the season.