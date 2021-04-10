DeGrom Ks 14, but Chisholm’s HR, Rogers’ gem lift Marlins

Trevor Rogers of the Miami Marlins pitches during the first inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field on April 10, 2021 in the Queens borough of New York City.

NEW YORK – Jazz Chisholm Jr. hit a stunning homer off an otherwise dominant Jacob deGrom, Trevor Rogers beat the two-time Cy Young Award winner for the second time and the Miami Marlins three-hit the New York Mets 3-0.

DeGrom matched a career best with 14 over eight inning.

The 23-year-old Rogers fanned 10 in six, and outpitched deGrom for the second time in nine major league starts.

The left-hander got his first big league win against deGrom in a 5-3 victory last Aug. 31.

This was the second victory for Rogers.