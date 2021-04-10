DeGrom Ks 14, but Chisholm’s HR, Rogers’ gem lift Marlins

NEW YORK – Jazz Chisholm Jr. hit a stunning homer off an otherwise dominant Jacob deGrom, Trevor Rogers beat the two-time Cy Young Award winner for the second time and the Miami Marlins three-hit the New York Mets 3-0.
DeGrom matched a career best with 14 over eight inning.
The 23-year-old Rogers fanned 10 in six, and outpitched deGrom for the second time in nine major league starts.
The left-hander got his first big league win against deGrom in a 5-3 victory last Aug. 31.
This was the second victory for Rogers.