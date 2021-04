Bam Adebayo of the Miami Heat works towards the basket against Robert Covington of the Portland Trail Blazers in the first quarter at Moda Center on April 11, 2021 in Portland, Oregon.

PORTLAND, Ore. – Bam Adebayo had 22 points and Jimmy Butler added 20 to lead the Miami Heat to a 107—98 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday night.

The Heat led by as many as 20 points early in the fourth quarter.

CJ McCollum and Norman Powell each finished with 17 points for the Blazers, who were hurt by 17 turnovers.

Miami has now won six of its last seven games.