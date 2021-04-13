Sports

Chirping the Cats podcast: Episode 33 - Panthers make several moves around NHL Trade Deadline

David Dwork
, Digital Journalist

Tags: 
NHL
,
Panthers
,
Florida Panthers

SUNRISE, Fla. – Episode 33 of the Chirping the Cats podcast examines the moves made by Florida Panthers GM Bill Zito around the NHL Trade Deadline.

Florida acquired several players, including Brandon Montour, Sam Bennett and Nikita Gusev.

