Cooper drives in 3 to lift Marlins over Braves in 10 innings

Garrett Cooper of the Miami Marlins hits an RBI single in the tenth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on April 12, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.

ATLANTA – Garrett Cooper had three RBIs and drove in the go-ahead run in the 10th inning off Jacob Webb, lifting the Miami Marlins to a 5-3 victory over the Atlanta Braves.

The 10th began with placement runner Jon Berti advancing from second to third when Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies ran backward to try to catch Starling Marte’s shallow fly, but had the ball bounce off his glove for a single.

Berti gave the Marlins their first lead of the game when Cooper’s single landed in center field to make it 4-3.

Miami has now won two straight games after starting the season 1-6.